Beautiful, awful randomly generated poetry is coming to Medieval grand strategy game Crusader Kings 3 as part of its next update, and players will even be able to torture enemies into submission with the very worst of their verse.

Expanding substantially on Crusader Kings 2’s Poet trait, Crusader Kings 3’s attempt will bring reworked stats, character interactions, and, most importantly, randomized poetry generation, meaning you can bask in the digital ditties conjured by rhyme-loving rulers all day long.

Crusader Kings 3 – Release Trailer.

Poetry will be generated in-game by combining a particular subject with one of five overarching themes – romance, legacy, mourning, strife, and incompetence – enabling characters to influence events with a catch rhyming couplet or two. Here’s one of several randomly assembled examples provided as part of Paradox’s latest blog post.

Poets can send poems to most characters in diplomatic range for a small prestige cost, and the result will depend on the theme. A romantic poem, for instance, will make its recipient like you more, while a poem about mourning will also curry their favor but give them a stress loss too – assuming their content matter isn’t too inflammatory, of course.

Perhaps most importantly, however, poet characters will be able to summon their inner Vogon and torture their prisoners by forcing them to listen to their very worst poetry. “As with any use of the torture interaction,” explains Paradox, “this can cause a hideous amount of stress.”

Poetry arrives as part of Crusader Kings 3’s 1.3 patch, which also introduces winter as a gameplay mechanic and brings various other additions – including the ability to wear the pope’s hat – as detailed in Paradox’s latest post.

Crusader Kings 3’s 1.3 update will be accompanied by the game’s first significant DLC drop, which Paradox is set to reveal as part of next month’s Paradox Insider livestream event. It’ll be airing on Twitch at 7pm UK time / 11am PT on 13th March.