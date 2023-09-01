Consider that the game was released about three years ago now, but still continues to produce results, read sales, thanks to a really high overall quality and a great consideration by fans of strategic games.

Publisher Paradox Interactive has announced that the grand strategy Crusader Kings 3 has sold more than three million copies specifying that the sales refer to all versions of the base game, net of the various DLCs and expansions.

Other data

Crusader Kings 3 conquered many

Paradox also pointed out that Crusader Kings 3 was the first game grand strategy for many players, without revealing the number, who have chosen it to enter this fascinating and complex genre.

To celebrate, a celebratory trailerwhich you can find below, which reconstructs the history of the game from its launch until today.

Luckily Paradox hasn’t sat idly by and is still supporting the game. The “Wards & Wardens” package, chosen by the community itself, was recently released. Meanwhile, new content is being developed, which will be part of the so-called second chapter of the Crusader Kings 3 development cycle, which will also include the DLC Legacy of Persia arriving by the end of 2023.

If you want to know more about the game, read our Crusader Kings 3 review.