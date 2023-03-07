Crusader Kings 3, Europa Universalis 4 and Surviving the Aftermath they will get new DLCsannounced tonight during the event held by Paradox Interactive in collaboration with Xbox: it’s about Tours and tournaments, domination and rebirthall arriving in 2023.

Crusader Kings 3: Tours and Tournaments it will introduce the possibility of organizing large celebrations and tournaments, making pilgrimages to places of religious interest and many new activities available for our characters, so that they can increase their prestige and improve their skills.

Europa Universalis 4: Domination adds a new mission tree and extra features related to different factions: Ottoman Empire, China, Japan, Russia, Spain, France, Great Britain and some minor nations.

Aftermath: Rebirth, released on March 16 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, finally stands as the third expansion of the survival colony builder. Among the novelties of the package we find not only terraforming, with all its facets, but also a new threat to face.