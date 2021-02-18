Crusader Kings 2, Paradox’s mammoth grand strategy game, is a beast, totaling more than 13 major expansions and other assorted DLC after six years in development. The complete experience is also prohibitively expensive too, weighing in at over £ 200, and that’s an issue Paradox is hoping to solve with the launch of its new monthly subscription service.

Despite having been superseded by last year’s stellar Crusader Kings 3, there’s still plenty of demand for Crusader Kings 2, in no small part thanks to its staggering bounty of rich, post-launch DLC. It’s an intimidating proposition, though, and Paradox made initial attempts to ease entry into Crusader Kings 2’s world of medieval sword swinging and subterfuge back in 2019 by making the base game free-to-play.

Following that first step, and a few limited experiments with subscriptions in Europa Universalis 4, the developer is now ready to go all in, and, as of today, is offering punters the opportunity to access the full Crusader Kings 2 catalog – including 13 majors expansions, 12 unit packs, 14 music packs, 10 portrait packs, and more – for £ 3.99 / $ 4.99 USD a month.

Crusader Kings 2 – Launch Trailer.

“With so much additional content available, the cost for new Crusader Kings 2 players can seem prohibitive or intimidating,” explains Paradox of its new business model. “This is an affordable way for players to experience the entire Crusader Kings 2 catalog without having to weigh which items they would prefer to purchase.”

It notes, however, that subscriptions will remain an optional way to experience Crusader Kings 2, and that all DLC will still be available to purchase outright.

And as for the wealth of other DLC-heavy strategy games in Paradox’s extensive catalog – ranging from the 4X space adventuring of Stellaris to the urban city planning of Cities: Skylines – the developer says “subscription plans are an option we are exploring” for other titles too.