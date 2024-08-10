Ciudad Juarez.- The ‘Crusade for Water’ program, an initiative of the General Directorate of Social Development under the direction of Hugo Vallejo Quintana, continues to play a crucial role in providing water to Juarez residents who face difficulties in accessing this essential resource.

According to Vallejo Quintana, the priority of the program is to offer the necessary support to the most vulnerable population.

“This work is in response to a directive from Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, who has highlighted the importance of ensuring the well-being of communities that lack an adequate supply of water,” said the municipal official.

The program’s scheme focuses on the distribution of water by tanker trucks, which travel around the city from Monday to Friday.

The service begins at 8:00 in the morning and extends until shortly after noon, at which time the trucks finish their day and prepare to resume service the following day.

Distribution is organized so that supply needs are met in a continuous cycle.

The effectiveness of the program depends not only on the logistics of distribution, but also on direct contact with the community. A group of collaborators from the General Directorate of Social Development accompanies the delivery of water, which allows for an initial approach to the residents of the benefited areas.

This direct interaction is essential to ensure that supplies arrive in an appropriate manner and that citizens’ concerns are heard and addressed.

The ‘Crusade for Water’ program has a significant impact in different areas of the city. In particular, it focuses on the western sector, which does not have a water network system, and on the eastern sector, where the network system presents problems of low pressure.

Providing water through this program helps mitigate the hardships faced by residents of these areas who might otherwise not receive a consistent supply.

In addition, during the summer season, the Municipal Government, through the General Directorate of Social Development, has intensified its efforts to ensure water supply.

This includes the delivery of water tanks, which are essential for storing water and ensuring that households have a constant supply, even during periods of peak demand.

The commitment of the Crusade for Water program is evident in its comprehensive approach to addressing the water needs of the population of Juarez.

By combining water distribution with the delivery of tanks and direct interaction with residents, the program seeks not only to provide a vital resource, but also to strengthen support for the most needy communities.