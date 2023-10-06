













Crunchyroll would be launching its own television channel









The company was founded in 2006 in Berkeley, but in 2021 it became the property of Sony. It currently has more than 100 thousand subscribers and is the anime platform par excellence on this side of the world. Since it almost always gets the licenses for the most anticipated titles.

After more than fifteen years in operation, and after various collaborations (Discord), it seems that Crunchyroll is ready to take a huge step.

The company published that it is looking for a vacancy: a manager for the Crunchyroll channel. The position requests 5+ years of experience in media/television or related industry. Below is the description of the requested vacancy:

“The Crunchyroll Channel Manager will drive the development and management of the Crunchyroll Channel (Linear TV) in key markets worldwide, in contact with internal and external partners, delivering and contributing to the content and user acquisition strategy. You will partner closely with distribution, programming, operations and marketing organizations, in support of global trade objectives, as well as corporate objectives across all divisions.”

Source: Crunchyroll

Definitely, The global channel will be a titanic delivery. The description of the vacancy is very specific and allows us to distinguish Crunchyroll’s ambitions.

There are no further details, however, The new channel could bring benefits to the platform’s subscribers. Let’s wait for the formal news! However, it also seems like a long-term project, let’s be patient.

We recommend you: Crunchyroll Reveals Release Dates for Frieren, Firefighter Daigo, and More

Crunchyroll: What is your biggest anime in the fall 2023 season?

Jujutsu Kaisen It remains after the start of its second season in summer. The debut anime of greatest splendor is Frieren, the fantasy shonen. On the other hand, the continuations and endings are also eagerly awaited.

Goblin Slayer and Spy x Family They generate a lot of expectation. On the other hand, Attack on Titan It will finally seal with a flourish.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)