The CEO of Crunchyroll commented on how he supported Solo Leveling reached the screens of his platform, because from the beginning he guided the project, with a view to positioning it as an international success, which he achieved:

“Actually, There's a show we just launched in January called Solo Leveling. It is a show based on a Korean manhwa. Our team read the manhwa, liked the IP, so we actually took it to one of our sister partners in Japan — Aniplex — [para que se hiciera cargo] and we co-produced the show with them. We announced the show about a year and a half ago, it has been very well received by fans around the world! So that's an example where we co-produced a show that we brought to the table based on what we were hearing from our fans.”

This would demonstrate the commitment that Crunchyroll has to its fans and what it is willing to do to give otakus what they would like:

“Sometimes certain stories might not be what our partners might be able to create and produce—mainly for Japanese audiences.” Therefore, We stepped in and invested with our partners because this could be something we strongly believe in for our audience internationally. So we took that step and co-produced with our audience.”

Crunchyroll saw the potential of Solo Leveling on a macro canvas and thanks to this we now have in animation one of the shonen that could be the most popular of 2024.

How many chapters will Solo Leveling have?

Solo Leveling is an Aniplex production and it was announced that the first season will be made up of 25 episodes.

The anime tells the story of a world that begins to change, dungeons appear everywhere and because of them dangerous monsters could come out and endanger humanity.

However, just as dungeons appear, people are given certain random powers, however, these are fixed and because of this, hunters are not able to improve.

Solo Leveling tells the story of how the weakest hunter becomes humanity's only hope after being blessed with the ability to improve.

