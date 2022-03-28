For anime fans, it’s always exciting when a new season brings new anime courtesy of Crunchyroll, the anime streaming service, acquired by Funimation last August, which has been widely touted for years as the prime spot to watch anime.

However, there may be some bad news for those who, to date, had used the platform with a free accounttherefore without the obligation of monthly payment, and this happens in conjunction with the new exciting souls that will debut with the spring season.

Crunchyroll will no longer offer free ad-supported streaming for newly released episodesthe anime streaming service announcedin an update on his site in which he informs viewers who wish to watch new or ongoing series episodes, that they will have to upgrade to one of the premium plans platform, plans starting at € 4.99 per month.

Until the first of this announcement, users did not need a subscription to watch simulcast titles, but there was a trade-off, in fact the platform would have delayed the release of new episodes by a week for users with free accounts, while subscribers could watch them an hour after their first release in Japan.

This was something that many of the people who used and use Crunchyroll for free, were happy to accept, also because in the end you could actually watch the new episodes and support that world, however there was also advertising in the way, which sadly for me it was a little too much, which is why I have been personally subscribed to the annual Mega-Fan plan for years now.

What will change with the new Crunchyroll rules?

With the new rules imposed by the platform it will now be impossible for all users with free accounts to watch the “delayed simulcasts”, ie it will no longer be possible to attend the premieres with a week delay.

The service policy will go into effect this spring, as Crunchyroll plans to provide users with access to a “seasonal sampler” or a selection of simulcasts that will debut during the spring 2022 season, including:

Spy x Family

A Couple of Cuckoos

Dawn of the Witch

Tomodachi Game

Skeleton Knight in Another World

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs

However, the platform will offer the first three episodes of each show for free in the sampler a week after their premiere until May 31, while for any viewing beyond the first few episodes or access to Crunchyroll’s entire simulcast lineup, it will require a subscription.

However, the platform is keen to point out that all users can still watch the episodes previously added to the platform for free.

It’s unclear whether the anime streaming big will continue to offer seasonal samplers beyond spring 2022 or when this season’s lineup episodes will be available for free viewing in the future, and although some of our colleagues have already contacted them as of today. no official communication has yet been released.

Sony, which also owns Funimation, as I told you at the beginning, acquired Crunchyroll last year with a deal worth 1.175 billion dollarsbut only recently the service started making big changes, for example earlier this month, the platform announced that would inherit Funimation’s anime library in an effort to gradually merge both services.

Although Crunchyroll claims that it “will continue to offer free content in the future,” eliminating delayed free simulcasts is a bit of a blow to fans who have been using the service for free for years and also raises the question of whether the platform will decide to block other content behind. the need to subscribe.

