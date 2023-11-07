













Five titles will be available to players, and this is thanks to agreements made with different studios. All of them are designed for fans of Japanese animation.

The titles in question coming to Crunchyroll Game Vault are Captain Velvet: The Jump+ Dimensions, River City Girls and Wolfstride (coming soon), which can be played on iOS and Android phones.

To the aforementioned we must add Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery and inbento. The first title is of the tactics and strategy genre; the second, a beat ’em up; the third, an RPG; the fourth, a visual novel; and the fifth, a gastronomic puzzle.

Fountain: Shueisha Games.

To access Crunchyroll Game Vault games, it is necessary to obtain a key through registration, or simply by upgrading the Mega or Ultimate Fan subscription of this video service.

The idea is to expand the library of available titles. According to Terry Li, executive vice president of emerging businesses at the company, this initiative ‘[…]adds even more value to subscriptions’ of affiliates to this platform and connect with fans.

Li also highlighted ‘With Crunchyroll Game Vault, we also want to work with international developers to bring their titles to mobile for the first time or introduce existing mobile games to the community…’.

Fountain: WayForward Technologies.

This service has long ventured into proposals for cell phones, such as the cases of Street Fighter: Duel, My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero and the next One Punch Man: World. It is a path that he plans to follow in the coming years.

