













Crunchyroll will have free Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family and more series for a limited time









Now, for a limited time, you only need to be a Crunchyroll subscriber to be able to enjoy several series that have already finished their broadcast and that were certainly popular.

The point is that watching these anime series for free also implies consuming the ads, because in this way the service somehow manages to cushion the costs of its service. What titles are we talking about exactly?

Beast Tamer

Bluelock

Bocchi The Rock!

bungo stray dogs

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Chainsaw Man

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

The Daily Life of the Immortal King

DON’T TOY WITH ME, MISS NAGATORO

Golden Kamuy

Lycoris Recoil

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury

My Dress Up Darling

Ranking of Kings

The Reincarnation Of The Strongest Exorcist In Another World

soul eater

Spy x Family

Vinland Saga

Yona of the Dawn

Users who subscribe to a free account of this streaming service will be able to enjoy these series with subtitles and with some episodes dubbed for Latin America, which is quite worthy.

How much does a Crunchyroll subscription cost?

crunchyroll has three types of subscription. The basic one that is free and lets you watch various anime series that have ads. Then comes the Fan one, which costs 119 MXN per month and lets you watch the new series in simulcast and gives you access to read some manga publications.

Then we have the Mega Fan subscription that costs 149 MXN per month that gives you access to watch anime on 4 devices at the same time, download to watch offline, and discounts in the platform store. Of this option there is an annual plan that costs 1,499 pesos a year and that gives you a saving of 16%, which is considerable.

