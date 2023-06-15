Crunchyroll announces that it will be present at Giffoni Good Gamesevent to be held on 1 and 2 July in Giffoni Valle Piana. The company will celebrate the launch of this new event with some exclusive screenings of the most beloved and most anticipated anime of the year. The day of July 1 will be entirely dedicated to MAP Studywith series such as CHAINSAW MANwhile July 2 will be the turn of works such as BLUE LOCK.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

CRUNCHYROLL BRINGS ANIME TO GIFFONI GOOD GAMES

Anime marathons at the new Giffoni fair on July 1st and 2nd!

Crunchyroll become a partner of Giffoni Good Gamesthe event dedicated to gaming and interactive culture which will take place on 1 and 2 July at the Multimedia Valley of Giffoni Valle Piana, near Salerno.

Crunchyroll and Giffoni Good Games will celebrate the world of anime with unmissable exclusive screenings.

July 1st 2.00pm – Crunchyroll presents ‘MAPPA revolution’. Studio MAPPA is one of the most revolutionary studios for Japanese animation in recent years and is returning exclusively to Crunchyroll with the highly anticipated second season of Jujutsu Kaisen on July 6th. Let’s see together some of the greatest successes that have made this studio a real point of reference for anime fans, ranging in completely different stories and genres:

CHAINSAW MAN (voiced)

VINLAND SAGA (voiced)

ZOMBIELAND SAGA (sub ita)

TAKT OP. DESTINY (sub ita)

July 2 at 11.00 – each new season brings with it not only new anime but also new voiceovers! Today exclusively we will see two of the most successful dubbed titles of the last few weeks:

BLUE LOCK (voiced)

THE LEGENDARY HERO IS DEAD (voiced)

Two unmissable days for all anime fans.

For info and program: www.giffonigoodgames.com

See you at the fair!

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans in over 200 countries and territories through the most loved content and titles. In addition to free viewing of ad-supported titles and a premium subscription option to access the complete catalog of series, Crunchyroll speaks to the global anime community through events, theatrical releases, video games, collectibles and manga.

Anime fans can access the largest catalog of anime titles available through Crunchyroll, translated into multiple languages ​​for fans around the world. Part of the offer includes each season an extensive list of simulcast titles: eagerly awaited new releases available immediately after the Japanese airing.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including major video game consoles.