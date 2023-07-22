













Crunchyroll will add three of the One Piece movies to its catalog







The first movie of one piece that will come will be goldenwhich was released in 2017. It shows the Straw Hats crew arriving at a casino island where they are treated like VIPs. However, everything is a facade and they are forced to fight with the owner of the place, Gild Tesoro.

Next up will be Stampede, which was released to celebrate 20 years of Eiichiro Oda’s franchise. Here Luffy and company arrive at a huge congregation of pirates. Unfortunately everything turns out to be a plan to eliminate all the pirates.

Finally, fans will have their most recent film in the catalog with One Piece Film: Redwhich came out in 2022. The story of this one involves the Straw Hats attending the concert of a very popular singer. What they don’t know is that she is the daughter of dear Shanks. All these movies will hit the Crunchyroll catalog on July 27.

What else does One Piece have prepared for the summer?

The fans of one piece they could have a very good summer this 2023. In addition to the additions of these movies to Crunchyroll, Netflix’s live-action is on the way. This will be released on the streaming service on August 31.

Source: Netflix.

Something that can put fans at ease with this adaptation is that Eiichiro Oda was heavily involved. One of the actors even mentioned that he was constantly giving feedback to improve some scenes.. Since what I wanted is for this series to do justice to the original. Will you see all these adventures of the Straw Hats?

