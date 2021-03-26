No wonder Crunchyroll has become one of the most complete services to watch anime in Latin America with one of the most viewed series: My hero academia. But have you seen their entire catalog?

The service has more than a thousand series such as Death Note, Bleach or Naruto in its Latin dubbing, so we went to see them all to recommend our favorites.

11 anime you can’t miss

Mob Psycho 100 It is the best work of ONE in which we accompany ‘Mob‘, a teenager with powers that surpass reality itself. However, it is not in the fights where this anime shines:

Throughout the anime, we learn alongside ‘Mob‘to deal with loneliness, sadness, melancholy and our fears.

Haikyu !! is one of the shonen that has revolutionized the anime industry by the way it presents its protagonists and antagonists. There is no -enemy to defeat- but each person has their dreams and aspirations to be the best.

She and her cat is an anime of only 4 short episodes that tell the relationship between a girl and her old cat. But, unlike other series, this one is told from your pet’s perspective. They may cry with the end.

Uchuu kyoudai develops the relationship of two brothers: Hibito and Mutta. They both grew up with the dream of traveling to the moon; one of them is close to achieving it and the other has lost his job. If you’ve ever had an older brother or a close friend, you can’t miss this series.

Given It is, without a doubt, one of the best musical animes in history. We not only see the musical development of Ritsuka and their peers, but from their interpersonal relationships.

Both the series and the film touch on sensitive topics of violence, sexual abuse and others. Be careful, but it is a series that you can not miss.

I already saw those, what other series can I see?

Yuri on ice is one of the classics available exclusively, this anime tells us the relationship between Yuri katsuki and his skating idol Viktor Nikiforov, his love of skating, his victories and misfortunes.

With the animation of MAPPA, is one of the series that you can not stop watching. In addition, this year we will be able to see the movie of the life of Viktor.

Kino’s Journey it is an invitation to know the world. Through motorcycle’s Kino we find different landscapes, people, thoughts and societies with impeccable animation.

Skull-Face Bookseller Honda-san is an anime in which we accompany Honda-san and his work in the bookstore with his coworkers. He explicitly tells us about the problems he experiences with clients, fujoshis, otakus, bosses and editors. Watch it.

In Laid-back Camp, bring us closer to Japan wooded, Nadeshiko seeks to be able to see the Mount Fuji that you always see in photographs and tickets. It is an anime that you can watch when you have had a bad day, it will make you smile immediately.

Bungo stray dogs It is an anime that manages to catch from beginning to end. It is a contemporary classic that knows how to combine endearing characters, crimes, powers and struggles that will keep you on the brink of excitement.

Slime is a series that knows how to enchant from the first moment, in it we accompany Rimuru tempest, a slime in a fantasy world in which he will make family, friends and alliances with the largest empires.

