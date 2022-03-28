During a panel that took place at the 25th anniversary La Mole at the World Trade Center in Mexico City, Crunchyroll revealed that a couple of series that are on their service will have a new dubbing and that they will be available in the block of anime “Toonami”

The series that will be added to “Toonami powered by Crunchyroll” are Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and Laid Back Camp and will premiere on April 1 and 2 respectively. Right after their broadcast on television, they will be added to the streaming service.

In addition, there will be more Latin Spanish dubs on Crunchyroll with the return of Dubbing Thursdays that used to take place on Funimation with series like Sword Art Online: Alicization, Sword Art Online: Alicization War of the Underworld.

This announcement within the framework of The Mole 25th Anniversary of Mexico City confirms that some of Funimation’s projects for the Latin American market will continue. We may soon see a regional rapprochement like was the distribution of the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

More series arrive with dubbing into Latin Spanish on Crunchyroll

The complete list of Dubbing Thursdays with Crunchyroll Latin Spanish series is as follows:

Sword Art Online: Alicization – April 21

Sword Art Online: Alicization War of the Underworld – April 28

The Duke of Death and His Maid – April 28

The Defective – April 28

RE-MAIN – May 5

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan – May 5

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story S1 – May 12

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story S2 – May 19

Kageki Shōjo!! – May 26

Kemono Jihen – June 2

Blue Reflection Ray – June 9

The Fruit of Evolution – June 16

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy – June 23

Takt op. Destiny – June 30

Some of the series that could attract the attention of the anime fan public in the new Latin Spanish dubs of Crunchyroll are Takt op. Destiny or Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan, a series full of comedy that tells the ‘horrors of adulthood and existential crisis’.

Follow the discussion on this and other topics in our Discord server. Or you can keep up to date with all the news through Google news. You can also stop by our YouTube channel to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: