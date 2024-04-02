













Crunchyroll is the platform that has the majority of anime distribution licenses in the West. It usually offers simulcasts of the most popular titles and has recently moved in an attempt at a monopoly, however, it seems that an anime has been leaked and will no longer be exclusive to its platform.

Crunchyroll suffered a severe blow when the first episode of the third season of KonoSuba! A comedy and action isekai that stands out in the spring 2024 installment. The chapter was released two weeks before its official premiere! It's been too much!

And now, another of the series most anticipated by fans has been illegally released to the internet. Euphoniuman anime whose third season will come out after seven years — its second installment ended in 2016 — has now been leaked prior to launch on the Crunchyroll platform.

Be supposed to Euphonium It would arrive on Crunchyroll on April 7, 2024, but it seems that it can already be seen illegally, which turns everyone upside down. It is not at all beneficial for the industry, which continues to falter in the face of new demand for series.

Cunchyroll has lost another battle against cyber pirates, as painful as the one KonoSuba!

However, regardless of whether we do not agree that Crunchyroll manages to become a monopoly – with the negative that this implies -, it is not okay to pirate content, at the end of the day, Those who also pay the price are our authors and the animators of the studios who are limited for future projects. Think about it!

Wait for the legal release of Euphonium, whose third season will take place in the spring season of 2024!

How much does a Crunchyroll subscription cost?

The prices of Crunchyroll subscriptions are different, since they depend on the modality and benefits you have. In addition, prices change if you prefer an annual or monthly payment. Check which plan is the one that really suits you.

Fan: 7.99 USD per month — No ads, simulcast of chapters and suitable for a screen.

Mega Fan: 9.99 USD per month — No ads, simulcast of chapters and suitable for four screens simultaneous, offline playback.

simultaneous, offline playback. Ultimate Fan: 14.99 USD per month — No ads, simulcast of chapters and suitable for six screens.

