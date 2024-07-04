The summer anime season continues Crunchyroll with the second wave of announcements, which includes over 40 new series. Among them we find The Elusive Samurai, Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (taken from the game of the same name) and many others.

All the details are available in the press release that we include below.

CRUNCHYROLL: SUMMER 2024 ANIME SEASON (Part 2)

Over 40 New and Continuing Series

New episodes streaming every week for series like The Elusive Samurai, Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruinand others.

After a first wave of announcements here are more titles available for simulcasting every week on Crunchyroll this summer!

The dates below refer only to the simulcast subtitled premieres of the new titles.

Dubbing dates will be announced on Crunchyroll News once scheduled

ALREADY ON AIR

My Wife Has No Emotion (Tezuka Productions)

Takuma isn’t the most exciting guy. He’s awkward, single, and does nothing but work and then go home. Tired of doing chores, he decides to buy a robot housewife named Mina. She can cook and clean perfectly and the two get to know each other better as time goes by. Soon, Takuma begins to fall in love with Mina! But can a robot feel the same way about him?

4TH JULY

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells (Seven Arcs)

A low level wizard will show how useful even the weakest spells can be!

JULY 5

CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD Divinez Season (Kinema Citrus, Gift-o’-Animation, and STUDIO JEMI)

Akina Myodo returns for more card battles in the latest season of Cardfight Vanguard Divinez!

JULY 6

A Nobody’s Way Up to an Exploration Hero (GEKKOU)

Kaito Takagi is a typical high school student who doesn’t want to stand out. He spends his days exploring dungeons in Japan, hunting slimes for a little extra cash. He’s always had secret feelings for the most popular girl in class who is his childhood friend. One day, a rare golden slime appears and, once defeated by Kaito, drops a very valuable item: a card that allows him to summon a mythical creature! He decides to use it and summons an incredible warrior girl. Now, Kaito can aspire to transcend his life as an ordinary explorer. Get ready for a modern fantasy story full of battles!

Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools (Typhoon Graphics and Imagica Infos)

After a life of hard work in Japan, Dahlia is reborn in another world as a magician, but her new life takes an unexpected turn. Engaged, betrayed, and orphaned—all before her honeymoon? Talk about twists! Watch as Dahlia turns her broken heart into independence by starting to make magic wands. In this story, the real magic is the discovery of who she is and how Dahlia decides her own destiny.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PAWorks)

Based on the video game of the same name, this anime follows a harvest goddess who discovers how to return to her roots!

The Elusive Samurai (CloverWorks)

In the year 1333, the Kamakura shogunate is about to crumble. A trusted retainer, Ashikaga Takauji, betrays the shogunate and organizes a rebellion. Hojo Tokiyuki, the rightful heir, flees the massacre with a Shinto priest named Suwa Yorishige and they head for Kamakura. While on the run and fighting for their lives, Tokiyuki sets in motion his plan to regain his rightful throne.

Dubbing: French and Hindi



JULY 7

My Deer Friend Nokotan (WIT Studio)

Koshi Torako is a high school girl who one day feels something cold hit her face. After looking up, she sees a girl stuck with her horns caught in electrical wires. Helping the horned, weird Shikanoko turns Torako’s quiet life upside down. Thus begins the tale of a girl (once a hoodlum) and another girl (a deer?) in this “Girl Meets Deer” adventure!

JULY 9

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies (BONES)

It’s love at first sight for these two bitter enemies with completely different histories!

JULY 14

Theater of Darkness: Yamishibai 13 (THE CA)

Every week at dusk, a man in a yellow mask arrives at the playground. Squeeze together in front of him and listen to the mysterious stories the storyteller is about to tell. He will tell tales of horror to his captive audience, each tale darker and more sinister than the last. Directly from traditional tales, the stories are inspired by myths, urban legends and rumors of haunted places in Japan.

AUGUST 7

True Beauty (Studio N)

Once bullied for her looks, Jugyeong transforms herself with the art of makeup. When she enrolls in a school that holds the True Beauty Goddess competition, which guarantees the winner a contract in the entertainment industry, she quickly becomes one of the most promising candidates! But her new identity is in jeopardy when heartthrob Suho Lee accidentally sees her face without makeup. Will her life as a diva really be so short-lived?