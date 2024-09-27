Crunchyroll Italy has revealed tons of new games that will be available on Game Vault during autumn 2024. It starts today with the arrival of Yohane the Parhelion – NUMAZU in the MIRAGE and of Blossom Tales IIbut games like ETERNIGHTS, CORPSE PARTY and the beloved visual novel STEINS;GATE.

Let’s find out all the details thanks to the press release released by the company.

CRUNCHYROLL GAME VAULT WILL EXCEED 35 TITLES BY THE END OF THE YEAR, 10 NEW TITLES ADDED TO FALL LINEUP

Blossom Tales II and Yohane the Parhelion – NUMAZU in the MIRAGE – Arrive on mobile devices today exclusively for Crunchyroll Game Vault

The first “Day and Date” launches to allow fans to immerse themselves in the mobile versions of Hidden in my Paradise and Victory Heat Rally from day one!

Fan-favorite games Eternights, Moonstone Island, River City Girls 2 and more are coming to Crunchyroll’s growing library, featuring multiple games and 24,000 hours of anime

Crunchyroll Game Vaultan exclusive library of premium mobile games for Mega Fan members around the world, will jump, fight and run over 35 titles by the end of the year! Two new titles are available today, and more fan-favorite titles are coming this fall. Additionally, Game Vault will receive its first series of “day and date” launches, offering fans an exclusive experience from day one.

Today the action adventure Blossom Tales II arrives on mobile for the first time. Also the official anime spinoff “Love Live” and the deckbuilding roguelite Yohane the Parhelion – NUMAZU in the MIRAGE – makes its debut on mobile. Both games are available on iOS and Android devices through the App Store, Google Play and Crunchyroll, along with 19 other exclusive Game Vault titles.

Game Vault has a game-packed lineup for the month of October, with exciting day-and-date launches! Let there be a hidden object puzzle Hidden in My Paradise than the retro racer Victory Heat Rally will launch simultaneously on Game Vault and other platforms, allowing Crunchyroll fans to immerse themselves in these games on mobile on day one. Even the sci-fi JRPG LunarLux will make its Game Vault debut this October.

Crunchyroll continues to work with acclaimed partners to bring full versions of fan-favorite titles to mobile, such as Eternnights, Fruit Mountain, Moonstone Island And River City Girls 2. These hit titles and more will join the slate of games announced this fall, which includes the award-winning visual novel STEINS;GATEthe METROIDvania adventure 9 Years of Shadows and others still.

Here is thecomplete list of new and upcoming games!

Crunchyroll Game Vault launched in November 2023 and now features a library of twenty-one titles, including River City Girls, Behind the Frame, bento, ThunderRay and more, exclusively for Crunchyroll Mega Fan members in more than 200 countries and territories. New and existing fans can sign up or upgrade to a Crunchyroll Mega Fan subscription to get their Vault Key and enjoy the games alongside over 24,000 hours of anime.