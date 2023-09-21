













The best thing about Crunchyroll revealing its new installments is that we can organize our agendas so as not to miss the most special anime. The new projection of the platform covers from autumn 2023 to part of winter 2024. So you have plenty of time to say what anime you will see and what time you should contemplate.

SEPTEMBER 28

Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation

We will have an installment of the powerful Boys’ Love. New opportunities also come in autumn for all kinds of romance!

A Girl & Her Guard Dog

Love is difficult so why make it more complicated, right? Well, maybe teenage love isn’t enjoyable enough if there’s no chaos, right? The new anime installment will prevent the protagonist from escaping from it.

SEPTEMBER 29TH

Frieren: Beyond the end of the journey (Madhouse)

It will be the anime of the season, that’s for sure. One of them will begin to value the eternal time that she lives, but not for herself, but for the implications of existing alongside others. A delivery that she has a long way to go.

It should be noted that it will have a first chapter that will last more than an hour.

It will have several dubbings, these include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Hindi and Tamil.

SEPTEMBER 30TH

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange

Three young people have an unusual destiny, they will become the best firefighters in Japan and will manage to enter Orange, the glorious new station that will protect Japan from ruin.

OCTOBER 1ST

Shangri-La Frontier

A new gamer game for games will arrive in the fall and will have different very flirtatious winks that will help you remember your worst games alongside different friends who made them better.

Berserk of Gluttony

You don’t expect this protagonist who will rise from the bottom, after different bullying situations. The proposal of this fall anime is strange but interesting.

It seems that Crunchyroll’s installment will be a lot of fun in this spooky season.

The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch

A little witch finds a baby abandoned in the forest and decides to raise her, however certain growth is not expected from her young daughter. This fall anime will be warm and will give us a lot of laughter.

OCTOBER 2ND

SHY

We will have a delivery of heroes in a Sci Fi style future. Let’s see what kind of universe is built with new mechanics and a heroine who is very unextroverted and contrasts quite a bit with all the images of heroes around her.

I’m in Love with the Villainess

We have another anime that will make you rethink your life in video games. A girl will wake up in the incarnated body of one of her favorite characters. She will be able to experience romance with her waifu! However, she will have to face terrible villains, but how will she turn out? It’s still fine, right? What is life for if not to suffer and fight for love in RPGs.

A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO life

We have mostly RPG isekai, but what about the new stuff? A VRMMO is definitely more contemporary and will eventually resonate more with us. No? You could give this new cast a chance with other digital levels.

Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions

There is also a novel noir style anime coming. We will have a detective solving dark cases!

4TH OF OCTOBER

KamiErabi GOD.app

16bit Sensation: Another Layer

Tearmoon Empire

My New Boss is Goofy

Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig

I will survive on potions!

Protocol: Rain

October 10 returns After-School Hanako-Kun and on the 12th the new delivery of Dr Stone.

October 17 Heaven Official’s Blessing will be back with its second season and on the 21st it will premiere! The Apothecary Diaries.

Crunchyroll: Upcoming releases without a release window

OVERTAKE!

BULLBUSTER

Arknights: PERISH IN FROST

My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned as an S-Rank Adventurer

I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness

Migi&Dali

Stardust Telepath

Crunchyroll: What anime continues in the fall 2023 season?

One Piece remains long-lived and fresh.

Jujutsu Kaisenthe second part of the second season.

Rurouni Kenshinthe remake.

Soaring Sky! Precure, started in February 2023 and continues. It currently has 36 chapters.

