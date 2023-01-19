The list of Crunchyroll nominees for the 2023 Anime Awards has already been released. It must be remembered that this award involves much more than just recognizing the effort of a mangaka, but what it implies for the anime industry. In fact, this leads us to recognize more than 30 studies adaptation, eight streaming platforms, more than 50 series and movies involving more than 50 actors from dubbingeach one is an essential part to make a work shine as such.
Crunchryoll opened voting for the 2023 Anime Awards today, January 19 to January 25, 2023. has certain clauses, However, among the highlights is the voting method that can be done directly here: online or through the Twitter. This second modality has more restrictions, for example, one vote per day.
Crunchyroll will announce the results of the Anime Awards 2023 on March 4, 2023. We will be able to see it through the official channel of the platform in a simultaneous ceremony.
The ceremony will take place at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo. will be presented
by Sally Amaki —the voice actress: Sakura-Fujima— and Jon Kabira —an animator.
The categories of the Anime Awards 2023 from Crunchyroll range from dubbing in different languages, to each of the genres, the animation of the installments, the directors, the openings and their specific image sequences.
Best anime of the year:
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Lycoris Recoil
- Ranking of Kings (Court 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Action Anime:
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Lycoris Recoil
- SPY x FAMILY
Best animation:
- Akebi’s Sailor Uniform
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Ranking of Kings (Court 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Crunchyroll — Anime Awards 2023 — Best Romance Anime:
- call of the night
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)
- Love After World Domination
- My Dress Up Darling
- Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie
Best Latin Spanish Voice Acting
- Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Diana Castañeda, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Elizabeth Infante, Chika Fujiwara, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Erika Langarica, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Miguel de León, Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Victor Hugo Aguilar, Ains Ooal Gown, Overlord IV
Crunchyroll — Anime Awards 2023. Best Soundtrack
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best opening:
- “Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Mixed Nuts,” Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY
- “Naked Hero,” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Court 2)
- “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- “This Fire,” Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- “Zankyousanka,” Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best film:
- Bubble
- Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
- INU-OH
- JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- One Piece Film Red
- The Deer King
Best main character:
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
What nerves, do not forget to vote for your favorite anime, help them win, each vote is important.
