The list of Crunchyroll nominees for the 2023 Anime Awards has already been released. It must be remembered that this award involves much more than just recognizing the effort of a mangaka, but what it implies for the anime industry. In fact, this leads us to recognize more than 30 studies adaptation, eight streaming platforms, more than 50 series and movies involving more than 50 actors from dubbingeach one is an essential part to make a work shine as such.

Crunchryoll opened voting for the 2023 Anime Awards today, January 19 to January 25, 2023. has certain clauses, However, among the highlights is the voting method that can be done directly here: online or through the Twitter. This second modality has more restrictions, for example, one vote per day.

Crunchyroll will announce the results of the Anime Awards 2023 on March 4, 2023. We will be able to see it through the official channel of the platform in a simultaneous ceremony.

Source: Sally Amaki

The ceremony will take place at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo. will be presented

by Sally Amaki —the voice actress: Sakura-Fujima— and Jon Kabira —an animator.

The categories of the Anime Awards 2023 from Crunchyroll range from dubbing in different languages, to each of the genres, the animation of the installments, the directors, the openings and their specific image sequences.

Best anime of the year:

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Lycoris Recoil

Ranking of Kings (Court 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Action Anime:

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Lycoris Recoil

SPY x FAMILY

Best animation:

Akebi’s Sailor Uniform

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Ranking of Kings (Court 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Crunchyroll — Anime Awards 2023 — Best Romance Anime:

call of the night

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)

Love After World Domination

My Dress Up Darling

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

Best Latin Spanish Voice Acting

Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Diana Castañeda, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

Elizabeth Infante, Chika Fujiwara, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Erika Langarica, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Miguel de León, Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Victor Hugo Aguilar, Ains Ooal Gown, Overlord IV

Crunchyroll — Anime Awards 2023. Best Soundtrack

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

SPY x FAMILY

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best opening:

“Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

“Mixed Nuts,” Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY

“Naked Hero,” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Court 2)

“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

“This Fire,” Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

“Zankyousanka,” Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best film:

Bubble

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

INU-OH

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

One Piece Film Red

The Deer King

Best main character:

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY

What nerves, do not forget to vote for your favorite anime, help them win, each vote is important.

