













Crunchyroll Reveals the New Anime Movies It Will Add to Its Service

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond is a story that takes place after the second season of the series of the same name. Then, The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie is the conclusion of the two-season series that follows five youngsters who hate studying and hire Futaro as a part-time tutor, guiding not only their education but also their hearts. Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan’s Island is an adaptation of episode 15 of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series. The three series on which the films are based are also available on crunchyroll.

Source: Crunchyroll

On the other hand, To Every You’ve Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved YouTogether, they are two films that tell stories interwoven through parallel worlds that tell their own perspectives. This marks the first time that both animations will be available for streaming outside of Japan after their original theatrical release.

Release dates of the new movies on Crunchyroll

Now that you know which are the films that will be added to the catalog of crunchyroll, it would be worth it for you to know when these contents arrive. Those who are already there since April 20 are the following:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond (8bit)

To Every You’ve Loved Before (Bakken Record)

To Me, The One Who Loved You (TMS Entertainment)

The animations that will be added to the streaming service from April 27 are:

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie (Bibury Animation Studios)

Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan’s Island (Sunrise)

As you can see, we not only have good anime series this season within crunchyrollthere are also movies that you may already enjoy that might catch your eye.

