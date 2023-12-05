













The eighth edition of the Anime Awards Crunchyroll’s 2024, will be held at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo. The ceremony will be led by voice actress Sally Amaki and artist Jon Kabira. On this occasion the jury will be broad, it was revealed on the official platform.

Towards the end of the winter season, awards will be given to the most interesting anime categories ranging from the best title of the year to the best ending sequence. The nominees for each category will be announced on January 7, 2024.

The categories that will be awarded on this occasion are 21. We will discuss them below:

anime of the year

best action

Best animation

best anime song

Best character design

Best Comedy

The best continuous series

best director

best drama

Best ending sequence

best fantasy

Best film

Best main character

Best new series

Best opening sequence

best original anime

best romance

Best score

Best supporting character

Best voice actor performance: which includes voice actors in Arabic, Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese and Latin in Spanish.

Character: “That we must always protect”: This is where the nicest protagonists come in who manage to gather everyone around them or who rise up again and again, making us think that the world has beautiful things to always fight for and live for.

Rahul Purini, the president of Crunchyroll, had this to say:

“Anime is a dynamic art form that offers an adventure for every type of fan. We are honored to celebrate the creative talent behind the medium that is captivating viewers around the world. From the depth of artistry, nuanced storytelling, and pure joy that anime brings to so many, we look forward to gathering again in Japan to honor the best of anime this year“.

So we are ready to see the best of the 2023 staging. Do you already have your favorite titles?

Anime Awards- Crunchyroll: Who and how many are the judges?

You can meet them punctually here. For the new ceremony we have 104 judges with different occupations and from various countries. They ranged from Tracy Brown (journalist from Los Angeles) to Adriana Hazra (editor of Anime News Network, India).

The Crunchyroll jury list has different important experts ranging from journalists, editors, gamers to writers in the field.

