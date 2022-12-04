During the course of the event Frontier souls, Crunchyroll took the opportunity to announce the beauty of 7 anime series coming to its platform in 2023. These series will be visible all over the world with the exception of Asian territory, and they are:

Handyman Saito in Another World

The Legendary Hero is Dead!

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R

To be able to follow them you will need to be subscribed to the service Crunchyroll Premium. Below you can admire the trailers of the respective upcoming series!

Source: Crunchyroll Street Anime News Network