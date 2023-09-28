













Crunchyroll reveals release dates for Frieren, Firefighter Daigo and much more | TierraGamer









These are part of the releases of the autumn season, which like every year is full of new proposals as well as sequels long awaited by fans of Japanese animation.

In the case of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be available under the name Frieren: beyond the end of the journey on Crunchyroll.

We recommend: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime releases a new trailer that reveals the release date of its next OVA.

The same will happen with My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurerwhich in this video service has the title of My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned as an S-Rank Adventurer.

But outside of the anime mentioned above, the others that will come to this platform maintain their names in English.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

The following is the list of anime that will arrive on Crunchyroll based on their release date with schedules if available:

Frieren: beyond the end of the journey (Madhouse) – Friday, September 29 starting at 9:00 am CST. It will then be available with dubbing in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Hindi and Tamil.

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange – Saturday, September 30 at 3:00 am CST.

Shangri-La Frontier – Sunday, October 1 at 3:00 am CST. It will then be available with dubbing in English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Italian, Hindi and Tamil.

My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned as an S-Rank Adventurer – Thursday, September 28.

OVERTAKE! – Sunday, October 1.

Migi & Dali – Monday, October 2.

BULLBUSTER – Wednesday, October 4.

I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness – Wednesday, October 4.

Arknights: PERISH IN FROST – Friday, October 6.

Stardust Telepathy – Monday, October 9.

Heaven Official’s Blessing – Wednesday, October 18.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

In the case of Heaven Official’s Blessing It only suffered a one-day delay in its broadcast on Crunchyroll, which luckily is not much.

This is just a list of part of the releases that will be available on this platform. But I still need to reveal and confirm some more.

In that sense, the only thing that can be done is wait for the company to share this information, so we will be on the lookout.

Apart from Crunchyroll we have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)