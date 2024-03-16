













Crunchyroll reveals more premieres for the spring and summer season at La Mole 2024 | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Crunchyroll had a series of announcements related to the world of anime at La Mole 2024, a convention that takes place from March 15 to 17 of this year in Mexico City.

Several of his announcements are related to his premieres of the spring 2024 anime season. This is how he revealed that proposals such as RoOT/Route of OddTaxi, Sound! Euphonium and Unnamed Memory starting next April.

With respect to RoOT/Route of OddTaxi Its arrival on Crunchyroll will be on April 2 and it is not an anime but a live-action series with elements of mystery and investigation inspired by ODD TAXI.

We recommend: Crunchyroll confirms dates for Kaiju No. 8, KonoSuba 3 and more series for the spring season.

As to Sound! Euphonium will be available on April 7 and is the third season of this drama, romance and musical series from Kyoto Animation. Then, on April 9, it will be Unnamed Memorya story of a witch in a tower and a cursed prince.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

The next premiere is that of Date A Live Vwhich will be out on April 10 and is the fifth season of the anime.

As expected, the series mentioned above is one of the most important releases on Crunchyroll, and will bring a dose of romance with fantasy for fans of the saga.

But this video-on-demand platform also made announcements related to the summer season. In this case he revealed a couple of anime that fans can well look forward to.

These are A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring and Wistoria: Wand and Swordboth confirmed for July 2024 on Crunchyroll.

The first is an isekai fantasy in which Kayano Takumi dies and arrives in another world, where he ends up in the care of two powerful twins, Allen and Elena.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

And as for the second, it is focused on Will, who although he has no magical power, trusts that his skills with the sword will make a difference.

Apart from Crunchyroll we have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)