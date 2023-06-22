













Crunchyroll reveals its premieres for summer 2023 | EarthGamer

As usual, the releases will take place over the next few weeks, although generally most of them are concentrated in the first.

This is something quite apart from continuous transmission series, as is the case with one pieceas well as others from previous seasons.

The new Crunchyroll anime, grouped by their respective premiere dates, can be seen in the list below:

July 1

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Am I Actually the Strongest?

AYAKA

My Tiny Senpai

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout The Animation

We recommend: Third season of Kanojo, Okarishimasu, Horimiya and more series confirm their arrival on Crunchyroll.

July 2nd

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Season 2

3rd of July

sweet reincarnation

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R

Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari, Part 2

Fountain: crunchyroll.

July 4th

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

July 5th

Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon

Undead Murder Farce

July 7th

Reign of the Seven Spellblades

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today

The Gene of AI

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, Season 2

Rent-a-Girlfriend, Season 3

cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress, Season 3

July 8

Liar, Liar

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1

TenPuru

July 9th

In the second week of July Crunchyroll has more premieres from the anime world and they are the following proposals:

12th of July

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5

Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence

July 13

The Devil is a Part Timer!!, Season 2

July 14

Fountain: crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll announced other anime but at the moment they do not have a release date. One of them is Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-, which is almost like a movie. there is also The Great Clericanother series, and two ‘re-releases’.

What happens is that they are anime that came out in past seasons but whose transmission ended up interrupted by COVID-19.

These are the cases of The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants and Ayakashi Triangle.

Apart from Crunchyroll we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)