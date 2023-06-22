As usual, the releases will take place over the next few weeks, although generally most of them are concentrated in the first.
This is something quite apart from continuous transmission series, as is the case with one pieceas well as others from previous seasons.
The new Crunchyroll anime, grouped by their respective premiere dates, can be seen in the list below:
July 1
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
- Am I Actually the Strongest?
- AYAKA
- My Tiny Senpai
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout The Animation
July 2nd
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Season 2
3rd of July
- sweet reincarnation
- Masamune-kun’s Revenge R
- Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari, Part 2
July 4th
- The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses
July 5th
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon
- Undead Murder Farce
July 7th
- Reign of the Seven Spellblades
- The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today
- The Gene of AI
- Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, Season 2
- Rent-a-Girlfriend, Season 3
- cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress, Season 3
July 8
- Liar, Liar
- My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1
- TenPuru
July 9th
In the second week of July Crunchyroll has more premieres from the anime world and they are the following proposals:
12th of July
- Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5
- Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence
July 13
- The Devil is a Part Timer!!, Season 2
July 14
Crunchyroll announced other anime but at the moment they do not have a release date. One of them is Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-, which is almost like a movie. there is also The Great Clericanother series, and two ‘re-releases’.
What happens is that they are anime that came out in past seasons but whose transmission ended up interrupted by COVID-19.
These are the cases of The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants and Ayakashi Triangle.
Apart from Crunchyroll we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.
