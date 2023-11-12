Crunchyroll is THE platform to watch anime. Although services like Netflix and Amazon Prime have a good selection of classics and modern titles, all those who want to enjoy the anime of the moment do so through Crunchyroll. Thus, It is quite interesting to hear that this platform will undergo a couple of changes regarding its way of logging in.

Recently, Crunchyroll unveiled a couple of changes to the way its users log in. Instead of logging into the site using your username, Now it will be necessary to use the email you used to create your account. This change will come into effect from December 6, 2023.

Beyond reinforcing the security and privacy of the platform against possible scams, harassment in the community and internal security algorithm, There is no clear reason why this change has come into effect. However, considering that we are not talking about something substantial, it is likely that the number of dissatisfied people is not that large.

This is a great time to have Crunchyroll. Not only is a huge library available with multiple classic animes, such as Naruto, Dragon Ball and One Piece, But this season’s offers are simply impressivegiving the opportunity to all types of users to enjoy something specific.

Productions like the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen They have stolen the public’s attention. On this occasion, MAPPA took on the task of adapting two of the most beloved arcs of Gege Akutami’s work. Not only did we see Gojo’s past, giving us a glimpse into his relationship with Geto, but the adaptation of the Shibuya Incident is something that has kept everyone who has only seen the anime on the edge of their seats.

Likewise, another great recommendation for this season is Frieren: Beyond the end of the journey. If you are a Dragon Quest fan, this is the perfect anime for you, as it introduces us to Frieren, a magician who embarks on an emotional and sentimental adventure after defeating the King of Demons with her team of heroes. The manga is phenomenal, and I’m pleased to say that the anime adaptation is just as spectacular.

Along with these two great options, Crunchyroll is also a great place to watch the end of Attack on Titan. After years of waiting, the beloved adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s original work came to an end last week with a more than one-hour special, where the highly controversial events of the manga were adapted. While some were dissatisfied with the conclusion, the overall reception was very positive.

Similarly, One Piece It remains a great option for all users of this platform. Every week we see a new episode, and with the Wano arc finally coming to an end, this is the perfect time to enjoy this extensive story without many interruptions, and enjoy once, or for the first time, the appearance of Gears 5 , one of the most important events for this entire story.

Other options that are very worthwhile are Zom: 100a very funny zombie story. animes like Spy x Family, Goblin Slayer, Dr. Stone, Girlfriend, Girlfriend and more are enjoying a new season for all fans. As if that were not enough, we must not forget all the completely new and original productions that fight for our constant attention.

It is clear that there is a lot to see on Crunchyroll. On related topics, we already know when the second season of Arcane on Netflix. Likewise, Lionsgate makes the John Wick anime official.

Editor’s Note:

Crunchyroll is a great platform, but like other services of this type, the available offer can be overwhelming for more than one person. My recommendation is to choose one or two shows to watch during each season, and enjoy them at your own pace. In my case, they are Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren.

Via: Crunchyroll