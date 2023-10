Crunchyroll premieres the Latin dubbing of the second season of Spy x Family and Frieren









Crunchyroll, the anime streaming platform, announced that it is planning to dub its fall jewel series. Spy x Family Its new audio will be available in Spanish starting Saturday, October 28 (Saturday). While Frieren: beyond the end of the journey, starting October 27 (Friday). Corresponding to their launch days. Below are the dubbing teams for each one:

Spanish dubbing cast: Spy x Family