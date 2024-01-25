













Crunchyroll: Predictions for the 2024 Anime Awards









The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 will have special relevance in Marchbut the daily votes that fans can do to support their favorite series are already available on the official page, so you can review it here and enter your phone number or email to vote for your most precious series and that you consider They deserve to get recognition in addition to the mention in your heart.

There are 25 categories that Crunchyroll proposes to award at the 2024 Anime Awards, and I'll tell you which series have the greatest chance of being recognized promptly in March. Let us remember that the winter 2024 installment has already begun and the series are quite brilliant. Have you already started to see A Sign of Affection? Are you still The Apothecary Diaries? Without further ado, I present to you the most interesting possibilities for awarding Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Crunchyroll 2024 Anime Awards Categories

Source: Crunchyroll

Best Character Design

The characters are a very important part, at the end of the day they guide the story and thanks to them we can trust in development. Nobody positioned their villain better than Chainsaw Man Nor did it manage to make its design disorient us! Makima, Power, Denji and Aki have a pending in this category.

Best Animation

Mob Phsycho 100 It had an amazing panel that left us all speechless, it even broke the scales of the previous series, something like this had not been animated. Yes, that panel was only one of the most splendid pieces of the neat delivery.

Best Series in Progress

Of course the best ongoing series is Jujutsu Kaisen, his second season took several years to return and he cannot lose against Vinland Saga, We know that it is one of the fans' favorite series and for excellent reasons. Furthermore, the hype especially rises now that the manga is at the point of no return.

Best Art Direction & Best Photography

We sincerely do believe that Studio MAPPA's work on image issues was truly luminous in Chainsaw Man, who was far from receiving the criticism he did suffer Jujutsu Kaisen. And, at the end of the day, the delivery had many innovations but each one was very neat.

Best Everyday Life Anime

Skip and Loafer presents us with a village girl and a city boy, both with very beautiful hearts and with some fears, but quite open to trust and love, together they live day after day and build themselves looking towards their individual futures that could guide them towards the same place. The anime is beautiful! Shima-kun deserves all the awards in the world! However, honestly I also bet a lot on Insomniacs After School Because the kids are very lively and their concerns are quite interesting, they will be able to rely on each other in a surreal normality.

Best Soundtrack

Chainsaw Man It is a fairly complete work, its soundtrack definitely gave depth to his project. Let's see if they grant it in all its sections!

Best film

Suzume has quite a few nominations already, and although many will never forget Your Name -not that they have to, the film is too beautiful-, Suzume no Tojimari follows the story of Suzume who continues in a constant duel and falls in love with an almost professor, they will have to save the world together, while they also save each other , giving the opening to a truly unmatched love. Is beautiful!

Best Director

The balance and innovation of everything that the structure of Chainsaw Man It couldn't be thanks to just any director, so let's hope your guide gets the prize in this instance!

Anime of the Year

This category is quite difficult, between Jujutsu Kaisen which adapted new season and the departure of Chainsaw Man, Well, the best things last longer but the series' debut was no small thing either.

Best Main Character

Denji is the character that had a fantastic growth, in the end, he is the protagonist of a dark shonen that has a difficult beginning and a very particular idea of ​​life, it definitely opens the structuring of a special character that has many twists and turns. of reality. Very interesting!

Best Supporting Character

It couldn't be someone from another anime, of course the characters from Chainsaw Man They risk a lot in all of this! Power is a difficult girl but at the same time very charming, for this and more, we hope for good news for her. Besides, everyone loved her, no one can deny it.

Character “We Must Always Protect”

The Bojji series, our favorite King, only had a very small window this year, despite the fact that everyone expects much more from the journey of our beloved boy. The lateral launch does not prevent us from remembering the worthiness of Bojji and Kage, will he win the award?

Best New Series

¡Chainsaw Man had an incredible debut! The hype was incredible from the beginning! And although some found it slower than it should, the truth is that the narrative and the characters break with what is established, even the rhythm of the story. Remember that new things always generate discomfort, but this does not mean that it is bad, but it does mean that it is a proposition!

Best Opening

The openings are the introduction and the soul of an anime, it is a shame that the Undead Unluck It didn't have greater scope, but Chainsaw Man did, and the sequences and movements or rather the freezing of the canvases in the presentation was definitely a success.

Best Ending

Oh my God, Chainsaw Man got a different ending sequence in each installment, in addition to maintaining a uniform tone between them but quite distinctive from everything else, it should definitely have more relevance! However, the warm tone of Jujutsu Kaisen It could be more prevailing at the last moment.

Best Action Anime

¡Jujutsu Kaisen, despite each of the criticisms it had in its animation, it gave us the best moments of action! Do you agree?

Best Drama Anime

Oshi no Ko had an exemplary drama, the story of the beautiful idol who gave birth to a pair of twins who could fall in love without knowing that they knew each other in their past lives, and who after the death of their mother will definitely take quite particular paths. It was the drama of the year. Do not you believe it?

Source: Doga Kobo

Best Romance Anime

Skip and Loafer It is a sweet and warm slice of life anime that has a very pure backbone of romance and growth. One of the best we'll see in years! The animation and script were also wonderful.

Best Fantasy Anime

The medieval fantasy world of Bojji has been the best in quite some time. It is a world in which kindness is easy to recognize and accept, there the power of friendship is not absurd. It is the best fantasy anime and that does not prevent it from darkness and action.

Zom 100 It had a lot of problems at its launch, its debut studio saw terror every week and this caused a really unstable delivery. However, this does not limit the essence of the proposal, which was much more than a comedy; in the end, it gave us a glimpse of the fear of death and the perspectives of facing it. ¡Zom 100 It is a very special delivery that I hope will return soon!

We recommend you: These are the best anime series that debuted in 2023 – Have you seen them all yet? I'll tell you where they are available!

The war of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

The titles that resonate again and again on the award list are Jujutsu Kaisen, Oshi no Ko, Chainsaw Man, and Vinland Saga, The most interesting thing is that three of the most popular ones belong to the production of Studio MAPPA that has raised so much controversy due to the abuse suffered by its workers.

However, Studio MAPPA – like Madhouse – have an interesting publishing label career, because the stories they produce have risky particularities that end up being really interesting and impactful projects on a social level.

What do you think of my predictions? What is your list like? Have all your friends voted yet? Remember that you can vote and then download your personalized poster, then you can see what you got right.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)