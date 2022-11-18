Discord already has partnerships with various platforms, from Netflix to Xbox and the upcoming release for PS5. When you link your accounts to these platforms, you allow your network of friends to see what you play, and thus you can specify more invitations to games. Now Discord announces a new partnership with Crunchyroll, which means you can show the world just how otaku you are when teaching the title of anime do you see.

The update will be ready today, in the course of November 17, 2022. Rich Presence -which allows this to be possible-, can be linked to the Crunchyroll account through the Discord applications -either web or desktop —.

How to link Crunchyroll account to Discord account?

Login to your Discord web or desktop app. Go to user settings. Go to Connections. Click on the Crunchyroll logo.

Voila, a successful pairing.

Source: Crunchyroll

Both companies want users to interact and find out more content, they plan to achieve this through the real-time transmission of their friends’ consumption.

“Our partnership with Discord not only enriches our fan experience with Crunchyroll, but also invites new fans into the world of anime as curious users can see what their friends are streaming in real time.” said Terry Li, Crunchyroll’s Senior Vice President of Emerging Businesses.

To promote this union, Crunchyroll provided a one-month code for Discord Nitro and Discord Nitro users received a free month of Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan.

However, this is just the beginning, Crunchyroll will be announcing more events and updates for Discord users – through its recent official server.

We recommend: The Shinigami of the North and their Regional Otaku, the group that combines the band and the anime

How much does a Crunchyroll subscription cost?

Fan — 119 MXN per month.

Mega Fan — 149 MXN per month.

Mega Fan — 1499 MXN per year.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.