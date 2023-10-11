













Crunchyroll makes official the launch of its TV channel









An official Crunchyroll channel in the United States was announced, This delivery consists of a 24-hour channel; and launches in October in hopes of encouraging greater reach in anime titles.

This new channel will have ads but will be free, so anyone can see it without needing any payment. Of course, Crunchyroll brings specific titles:

“Series available at launch include Horimiya, Ranking of Kings, Moriarty the Patriot, PSYCHO-PASS, Arifureta, Sugar Apple Fairytale, To Your Eternity and Code Geass. “New and premium anime content will remain on Crunchyroll’s SVOD and AVOD services.”

However, to be free, the new channel has anime that is very popular and that even its manga editions are more expensive than average, so it promotes quality titles.

Source: Crunchyroll

You can find the channel at: The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+ and LG Channels starting today. It will also be available on Amazon Freevee, but with a slight delay, it will join from October 17, 2023.

Crunchyroll announced that the new channel will begin with an installment of series dubbed in English, but is interested in expanding:

“The Crunchyroll channel is a gateway to the world of anime where we will guide viewers to discover new worlds, new stories and new characters.”

It is a kind of initiative that will allow new people to have contact with the world of anime in a simple and free way.

We recommend you: Did you pay for Crunchyroll between 2020 and 2023? You could receive financial compensation

How much does a Crunchyroll membership cost?

Crunchyroll has different service plans with particular features, below we mention the prices:

Fan Plan: 119 MXN monthly.

Mega Fan Plan: 149 MXN monthly.

Annual Mega Fan Plan: 1499 MXN.

Remember that the platform has a large number of titles available and It has a simulcast format of the most popular deliveries.

The most popular fall anime in distribution right now is Frieren next to Jujutsu Kaisen second season. It will also bring to our screens the long-awaited ending of Attack on Titan.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)