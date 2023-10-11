The anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has reportedly settled a class-action lawsuit stemming from alleged violations of user information privacy. At the beginning of this year, Crunchyroll was the subject of a class-action lawsuit after its alleged disclosure of personally identifiable subscriber information to several outside companies such as Facebookwhich plaintiffs Salvador Beltran, Eli Gross and others claimed violated the United States Video Privacy Protection Act.

Following the lawsuit, the company, which is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainmentwill pay the plaintiffs an equal share of a settlement sum of $30,000, with estimates suggesting that anyone who files a claim form for the lawsuit will likely receive up to $30.

Despite the agreement, sony and Crunchyroll They continue to deny the allegations, stating that the data distribution did not violate any official policy or precedent, although they chose to settle anyway “to avoid the uncertainties and expenses associated with pursuing the case,” according to sony. The VPPA maintains that “personally identifiable information” includes any details that could potentially identify the specific video content or services a user requests from a provider, and that third-party companies can use for targeted marketing.

The lawsuit began in September 2022 and only now has an agreement been reached, by which sony You will avoid more legal problems in exchange for a payment of $30,000. According to the official Kroll Settlement Administration website, payment is available to anyone with an active Kroll account. Crunchyroll between September 8, 2020 and September 20, 2023, who used the service to stream video in any capacity and submit a claim form by December 12.

sony has faced legal problems in the past for violations related to privacy and user information, most of which were settled out of court with monetary payments. The company has also suffered several cyberattacks on some of its major platforms in the past, such as a major breach of online services from PlayStation of sony which led to the disclosure of financial information and personal details of millions of users.

At this time there is no concrete information on when eligible users who submit a claim form will receive payment, although the deadline for submission is December 12. Eligible users should receive an email informing them of their eligibility for payment, and can find the claim form for the lawsuit on the official Kroll Settlement Administration website for the case.

Via: Kroll

Editor’s note: The use of personal data is unacceptable, because I don’t know anyone who reads the documents well and then they go around posting on social networks “I don’t authorize.” On the other hand, it is possible that in this case the users are right and then, good for them.