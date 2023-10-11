Crunchyroll of sony is introducing a 24-hour streaming channel featuring various anime programming with English dubbing. Animated TV shows like Code Geass and PSYCHO-PASS will be available to stream on third-party platforms such as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, The Roku Channel and VIZIO WatchFree+.

The new channel is a collaboration between Crunchyroll and GSNeither Game Show Networkwhich is also owned by Sony Pictures Television. The expansion comes after the company recently announced its efforts to move into online gaming with a game of PC and mobile One Punch Man. However, the most important thing is that the movement of Crunchyroll can be seen as an attempt to take on streaming giants like Netflix, which continues to expand its anime offerings. Although Crunchyroll dominates the anime streaming space, the free, ad-supported offering is likely to attract more premium subscribers.

Last year, Crunchyroll reduced its rates for its premium subscription program in certain countries. This strategy could have made the company’s offerings more attractive to anime fans who were hesitant to sign up for another streaming service. From an outside perspective, it seems to have worked.

When sony bought Crunchyroll As of 2021, it had approximately five million subscribers and 120 million registered users when the deal closed. Until March of this year, the number of paying subscribers in Crunchyroll doubled to more than 10.7 million, according to the company’s full annual fiscal report. sony for 2022.

While other niche services like Curiosity Stream and Shudder of AMC continue to make their way, despite major layoffs at the end of last year, Crunchyroll You probably see an opportunity for growth. Especially as other more mainstream services that don’t serve the anime community as well continue to raise their prices.

Via: Crunchyroll

Editor’s note: It is a good offer and a great strategy, more and more people watch these types of channels, if you ask me, I prefer to pay the premium.