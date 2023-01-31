Two new Italian dubs land today on Crunchyroll for as many souls. It’s about Mob Psycho 100 and of Vinland Saga. The first episode of Mob Psycho 100 is available now with Italian dubbing and a new episode will be added week after week, every Monday. Here are the main Italian voices:
- Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama: Moses Singh
- Arataka Reigen: Jacopo Calatroni
- Ritsu Kageyama: Richard Benitez
- Ekubo: Marco Balzarotti
- Teruki Hanazawa: Matthew Garofalo
- Tsubomi Takane: Tambourine
For Vinland Saga instead it is about the second seasonwhich celebrates the first simulcast anime dubbed in Italian on the platform. The first episode is already available, the others will be published every Monday. Here are the main Italian dubbers:
- Einar: Alessandro Zurla
- Emma: Lorella DeLuca
- ketyl: Alessandro D’Errico
- Leif: Marco Balzarotti
- fights: Jade Sabellicus
- Narrator: Gabriel Calindri
Source: Crunchyroll, 2
#Crunchyroll #Italian #dubbing #Mob #Psycho #Vinland #Saga
Leave a Reply