Two new Italian dubs land today on Crunchyroll for as many souls. It’s about Mob Psycho 100 and of Vinland Saga. The first episode of Mob Psycho 100 is available now with Italian dubbing and a new episode will be added week after week, every Monday. Here are the main Italian voices:

Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama : Moses Singh

: Moses Singh Arataka Reigen : Jacopo Calatroni

: Jacopo Calatroni Ritsu Kageyama : Richard Benitez

: Richard Benitez Ekubo : Marco Balzarotti

: Marco Balzarotti Teruki Hanazawa : Matthew Garofalo

: Matthew Garofalo Tsubomi Takane: Tambourine

For Vinland Saga instead it is about the second seasonwhich celebrates the first simulcast anime dubbed in Italian on the platform. The first episode is already available, the others will be published every Monday. Here are the main Italian dubbers:

Einar : Alessandro Zurla

: Alessandro Zurla Emma : Lorella DeLuca

: Lorella DeLuca ketyl : Alessandro D’Errico

: Alessandro D’Errico Leif : Marco Balzarotti

: Marco Balzarotti fights : Jade Sabellicus

: Jade Sabellicus Narrator: Gabriel Calindri

Source: Crunchyroll, 2