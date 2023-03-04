through the channel nhk, Japan had access to the expected first half of the third part of the final season of Attack on Titan. Many fans in the Land of the Rising Sun enjoyed a memorable hour-long episode that brought joy to many people.

However, on the other side of the world, on other continents, many fans with a paid account of crunchyroll They were left wanting to see that long-awaited one-hour episode of the first half of the third part of the final season of Attack on Titan. Even your service fell.

The issue here is that crunchyroll It did not have some kind of statement that confirmed the transmission of said content, however, the logic of many Internet users and media alike implied that the “normal” thing was going to happen with their respective simulcast.

Unfortunately for many people, this did not happen and social networks were taken over by creative users with a lot of free time to express their annoyance.

We also recommend: Did you notice the change? Attack on Titan changed studios for the new season

Attack on Titan Fans Complain About Crunchyroll

As we mentioned, Twitter was a good place for many users to express their frustration with what happened with Cruncrhyroll and the lack of the special of the first half of part 3 of the final season of Attack on Titan.

For example, we have the following user who used the traditional “I destroyed my TV, call the police” meme, which other Twitter accounts used with other images as well.

I just smashed my TV in rage, Crunchyroll still won’t release the shingeki episode, my 9 kids are crying, scared by my anger as I walk trembling across the room, I can’t take this, call the police because I’m about to do something crazy . pic.twitter.com/JZyRvlkpfB — Riskinho (Filling chapters) (@Risko350) March 3, 2023

Then we have someone who edited some kittens with the heroes of the series and who felt heartbroken because he really believed that Crunchyroll was going to give all users that long-awaited episode.

We also have this theory, which we know wasn’t going to happen, but, it’s interesting that they saw it like that, in such a comical way.

More than one will be left waiting for Crunchyroll to add the special of Attack on Titan. We’re not saying it won’t happen, however as of this writing it looks like it won’t happen immediately.

Source: Twitter

What do you think of this situation? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.