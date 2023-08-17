













Crunchyroll is releasing a special edition of My Dress-Up Darling









In November 2023, Crunchyroll will release video editions of My Dress Up Darling and BlueLock. They will be available in standard format but also in a special delivery. On November 7, the series of our favorite cosplayer will be launched, while the one of the soccer boys will arrive a week later, on November 14.

The Complete Season – Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD

The limited edition Blu-ray/DVD of My Dress Up Darling It will include art cards, a calendar and planner, an art book, and stickers.

My Dress-Up Darling: Limited Edition Special Features

Script of questions and answers of the dubbing cast and the production team.

Marin Cosplay Breakdown.

It will include promotional videos.

In addition, it will have the opening and ending songs (without text).

Source: Square Enix

On the other hand, the exclusive edition will feature:

9 art cards.

A calendar (which will cover 16 months).

A cosplay themed planner.

A sheet of stickers.

A 104 page art book.

On other topics, the second season of My Dress Up Darling was announced, though the release window was not revealed. However, it is rumored that it could arrive at the end of 2023, at the earliest.

