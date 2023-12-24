













On some occasions, Japanese animation has dedicated an episode or two to this holiday. That is even regardless of the context of the series, since it can take place in another world or in a distant future where they have no idea of ​​its meaning.

In total, Crunchyroll shared a selection of 10 episodes corresponding to the same number of anime.

Some of them are the most popular on this platform, such as the cases of Dr. STONE, Rent-a-Girlfriend, Re:ZERO, The Ancient Magus' Bride and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid.

Crunchyroll reveals its winter 2024 calendar: Burn The Witch 0.8, Classroom of the Elite, Tsukimichi and much more arrive.

Others may not be so new or have not had new releases but it still wouldn't be fair to ignore them. They are all very funny.

Without further ado, let's take a look at each of the Christmas episodes that Crunchyroll recommends. Each one has its respective link to view it directly on its website.

Fountain: TMS Entertainment.

Dr. STONE

Season 1, Episode 21: Heavy Craft Club

Chrome and Kaseki achieve a breakthrough for the creation of a mobile phone. Meanwhile, Senku decides to surprise everyone.

Fountain: TMS Entertainment.

Rent-a-Girlfriend

Season 5, Episode 8: Christmas and girlfriend

Kazuya must deal with his 'courtship' with Ruka, and while he does so Christmas makes an appearance. Deciding to walk around the city he discovers that Mizuhara has a date.

Fountain: WhiteFox.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

Season 32, Extra Episode: Snow Memories

This is not a regular episode of the series, but an OVA on Crunchyroll where Subaru prepares everything for his date with Emilia. It all ends up being a joyous snow festival.

Fountain: Wit Studio.

The Ancient Magus' Bride

Season 1, Episode 16: The wheels of God's mill grind slowly, but very finely

The winter solstice comes along with Christmas as Chise visits Alice in London. She will take the opportunity to buy Elias a gift.

Fountain: Kyoto Animation.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

Season 1, Episode 10: Dragon Company, on stage! (They had a name for the company, huh?)

At the request of a man from the commercial district, Tohru and her friends will be in charge of the Christmas show, so they decide to do a fun and original play.

Fountain: Sunrise.

Gintama

Season 1, Episode 201: We are all Santa!

Within the series a contest takes place to discover the real Santa Claus. But anything really goes to the five participants.

Fountain: Brain's Base.

my little monster

Season 1, Episode 10: Christmas

Shizuku receives an unexpected invitation to a Christmas party, so she must prepare for what will happen sooner than ever.

Fountain: 8-bit.

The Slime Diaries

Season 2, Episode 11: Where is Santa Claus?

Rimuru has to get used to the idea that in the world where he now lives there is no Christmas, much less Santa Claus. But he will find a way to deal with it.

Fountain: Madhouse.

MY love STORY!!

Season 1, Episode 17:My Christmas

It's Christmas and Kurihara will try to get closer to Nanako little by little. But with her disparate personalities it will be complicated. Luckily Takeo and Yamato will help make this a reality.

Fountain: C-Station.

Laid Back Camp

Season 1, Episode 11: Christmas Camp!

A Christmas camp could not be missing from this relaxing anime and in this episode available on Crunchyroll we can see how well things are going.

