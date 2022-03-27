After merging Crunchyroll with Funimation under the control of Sony, many expected that the service could somehow implement some unwelcome move sooner or later. And in a sense, there it is. Starting from the anime schedule of spring 2022, the simulcasting series will only be visible to those who have a Premium subscription.

What does all this mean? Free users, who until now it was possible to watch the episodes of the series in simulcast (with advertising) with a delay of one week from their airing in Japan and for Premium users, they will no longer enjoy this possibility.

However, those without a subscription can count on “seasonal tastings“, That is, they will have the opportunity to watch only the first three episodes of some anime for a limited period. For the spring 2022 schedule, the series that will enjoy this option are:

Spy x Family

A Couple of Cuckoos

Dawn of the Witch

Tomodachi Game

Skeleton Knight in Another World

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs

The first three episodes of these series will appear for free users one week after their airing in Japan and for Premium users, and will remain visible with advertisements until May 31, 2022.

Crunchyroll however, it will continue to strive to offer a certain type of access for free users and free content in the future.

Source: Crunchyroll Street Siliconera