Crunchyroll he followed Netflix and launched the section Game Vault from which Premium subscribers can access some completely free mobile titles, as well as access free-to-play games published by the company.

Free games

Currently only system games are offered Android, but the Game Vault will soon extend to iOS systems as well. The first titles available are: Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, inbento, River City Girls and Wolfstride. Others will come later.

As you can see, they are all anime themed games, even though they belong to different genres.

In the Game Vault page Crunchyroll titles have also found a place free-to-play published by the company, accessible by anyone if necessary. We are talking about Street Fighter: Duel, Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden, Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire and My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero. One Punch Man: World is coming soon, and registration is currently open.

Interesting to note that Crunchyroll has been a subsidiary of Sony since 2021, which with this initiative seems to be attempting to launch itself with a certain conviction in the mobile world, despite not directly involving the PlayStation brand.