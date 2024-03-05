













Crunchyroll first episodes of the third season of Konosuba en la Mole 2024









La Mole will be held in CDMX in March 2024 and there will be great activities that will blow the mind of any otaku. One of the most important news is that the event will present the first look at the third season of KonoSuba.

La Mole will take place in CDMX from March 15 to 17, 2024, shortly before the official welcome of spring. And it will have many activities that could interest anime fans, however, one of the most important presentations is that we will see the first look of the highly anticipated third season of KonoSuba.

La Mole will take place at the World Trade Center in Mexico City.

The Crunchyroll booth will be 221 and in its space there will be several anime presentations that will debut the first chapters there, so you could be able to appreciate the first minutes of your favorite anime series. Below is the organization of the program:

Friday, March 15 — HIR Auditorium

4:30 pm – Gods' Games We Play: Episode 1

5:00 pm – KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3: Episodes 1-2

6:00 pm – Crunchyroll Dashboard

Saturday March 16

1:00 pm – Black Butler -Public School Arc– HIR Auditorium

7:00 pm – Kurayukaba— MEGA Auditorium

Sunday March 17

1:00 pm – Dubbing panel Solo Leveling– HIR AUDITORIUM

3:00 pm – A Condition Called Love – MEGA AUDITORIUM

4:00 pm – Kuramerukagari – MEGA AUDITORIUM

5:00 pm – One Piece: Episodes 1071 – 1072 – MEGA AUDITORIUM

Source: A-1 Pictures

In addition to this, there will be several activities that will be special games. Among them stands out Jujutsu Kaisen, Solo Leveling, Demon Slayer or Spy x Family.

We recommend: Konosuba game confirms its launch in the West

Where can I watch KonoSuba?

The couple of seasons of KonoSuba It is available on the Crunchyroll platformalthough in addition to this, the catalog also has available the spin off starring Megumin, the favorite magician of the series.

The series has more than 30 episodes, the first two seasons have 22 episodes plus the twelve-episode spin-off. KonoSuba It is one of the most popular isekai in recent years.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)