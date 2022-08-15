The fandub is a practice that some anime fans engage in, to give some productions a voice in their language. While not intended to offend, it appears that some companies are not fans. As is the case with Crunchyroll, who fired one of his actresses for doing so.

French voice actress, Anna Lauzeray Gishireported on her social networks that she had been fired. This after it was discovered that he made a fandub about Chainsaw Man, which he shared on his social profiles.. Shortly after, it received a copyright claim, but not everything ended there.

Apparently this action was not to the liking of Crunchyrollbecause they decided to end their employment relationship with the actress. It should be noted that Anna gave voice to one of the protagonists of Classroom of the Elite in its French version. Now the role will be played by someone else.

In her message, the actress was somewhat dissatisfied with the decision. Especially since she considers the fandub to be a great tool for finding new talent. He even indicated that many new actors started with them and continue to practice them to improve.

Finally, he asked his followers not to harass or hate the actress who takes her place in Classroom of the Elite. Mainly because the decision to change was made by Crunchyroll and its replacement would have nothing to do with it. We’ll see how the situation evolves and how the French fans react to the new dubbing.

Crunchyroll seems very wary of Chainsaw Man

The actress said that she was fired specifically for her fandub of chainsaw man. This is one of the most anticipated anime of 2022 and will arrive in October of this year at Crunchyroll. Upon its arrival, it will have its original dubbing as well as that of various languages ​​around the world.

Denji and Pochita prepare to premiere their story | Source: MAPPA

In the video you shared Anna with his fandub, he implied that they would do more about this anime. Perhaps it was for this reason that their employers decided to take action on the matter, since it would be another of the contents within their catalog. But as long as the company does not communicate about this, the real reason for the dismissal will remain a mystery. Do you think it was a good punishment or something exaggerated? Tell us in the comments.

