If you are among those who have a smart TV at home LG you will rejoice knowing that the app of Crunchyroll is finally available for download and will finally allow you to enjoy old and new anime in simulcast simply from your remote control.

DISCOVERING ANIME IS EASIER THAN EVER! CRUNCHYROLL ON LG SMART TVS WORLDWIDE STARTING TODAY

Rome, 21 February 2024 – Crunchyroll®the premier anime streaming platform, today announces a collaboration with LG Electronics to offer users of LG Smart TVs Complete access to anime internationally.

The Crunchyroll app launches today on LG Smart TVs1 in the United States and other territories internationally, inviting viewers to explore more than 18,000 hours, 46,000 episodes and films, and 3,300 Japanese music videos and concert specials.

Viewers will also be able to access the latest series in simulcast, premiering on Crunchyroll shortly after its debut in Japan, including: the dark fantasy Leveling only, the emotionally engaging Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and comedy MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc, among many others. Crunchyroll's catalog is available in subtitled or dubbed formats in over 12 languages, including Italian, English, Spanish (Latin America and Spanish/Castilian), Portuguese, French, German, Arabic, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

“Our new partnership with LG makes life easier for anime fans“said Kaliel Roberts, Chief Product Officer at Crunchyroll. “Anime offers a variety of genres and visual adventures. From today, viewers have several options available to immerse themselves even more in this world.”

Crunchyroll has more than 13 million subscribers globally, serving 200 countries and territories, having the largest anime streaming library in the world, plus its offering of events, experiences, theater, games, merchandise, e- commerce and much more.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans in over 200 countries and territories through the most beloved content and titles. In addition to free viewing of ad-supported titles and a premium membership option to access the full catalog of series, Crunchyroll speaks to the global anime community through events, film releases, video games, collectibles and manga. Anime fans can access the largest catalog of titles in existence through Crunchyroll, translated into multiple languages ​​for fans around the world. Part of the offer includes a vast list of simulcast titles each season: highly anticipated new releases available immediately after the Japanese broadcast. The Crunchyroll app is available on nearly 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

1 webOS 4.0 and newer TVs (2018 and newer TVs respectively)