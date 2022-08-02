From August 5 to 7, the Crunchyroll Expo. Throughout these days everything regarding anime will be celebrated and some news will be given. Now it has been revealed that some of its panels can be enjoyed in Spain and Latin America with VOD.

Six of the Crunchyroll Expo panels with Japanese guests will be available to these audiences. Those interested will be able to access them virtually and will have subtitles in Spanish. This will be through the video on demand service of the event.

These panels will take place throughout the celebration. However, fans can enjoy them from August 5 at 3 PM (Los Angeles time). They will be available on the platform until August 9 at 10 PM (also in Los Angeles time).

In addition to these six that will be subtitled, there will be another six completely in Spanish. Which will deal with topics such as the dubbing of productions and an analysis of the connections between Japan and Latin America. Be sure to check it out when they become available.

In turn, there will also be a panel in Spanish at the Crunchyroll Expo who will talk about his future in both Latin America. From premieres that they have planned, to merchandise that we could expect in the coming months. Will they give him a chance?

What are the panels Crunchyroll Expo will have available?

Now we will go into more detail with the panels that Crunchyroll Expo have prepared. Here we share them with name and schedule in case you want to see them at the moment. If they can’t, they’ll have plenty of time to enjoy them later. Remember that all times are in Los Angeles time

Panels in Japanese with Spanish subtitles:

Panel discussion on The Rising of the Shield Hero – 3 PM

Unveiling secrets with the cast of Classroom of the Elite S2 – 3:00 pm

A conversation with the cast of Shoot! Goal to the Future – 3:00 p.m.

Discovering BLUELOCK with the cast – 3:00 pm

Let’s talk art with the creator and cast of A Couple of Cuckoos – 8:00 pm

Behind the Mask: Utawarerumono Mask of Truth – 10:00 pm

Panels in Spanish (all of these will be available beginning August 5 at 3 p.m. The Angels):

Behind the Microphone: with Akira Kaneto

Illustrating dreams with Mr. Phillip

How to be a voice actor/actress

What’s new for Latin America

Pop Anime World in South America

Dubbing in Spain (History and curiosities)

You can find these on the days that we already mentioned just by clicking here. Are there any of these panels Crunchyroll Expo what interests you? tell us in the comments

