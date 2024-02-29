













Crunchyroll has become the almost necessary platform for otakus in the world; at the end of the day, it is the one with the largest catalog and the one that works “best.” The CEO of the company has already mentioned his intentions to expand his domain and some fans their respective concerns.

Rahul Purini, The CEO of Crunchyroll has already commented on his intentions for the platform to remain healthy and absorb more and more titles. This after the acquisition of Funimation.

In this way, and after the departure of HIDIVE from LATAM, Crunchyroll is beginning to maintain itself as the only legal platform to watch anime. Of course, Netflix, Disney and HBO also have new season installments, but they are more for people who watch anime occasionally.

Despite this, the CEO of Crunchyroll does not seem to have any plans to stop:

“We feel that, structurally, we are in the right place. We are at the right time for us to go and take advantage of the opportunity in front of us. […]“We have the right structure to focus on our future.”

Nevertheless, there is a lot of criticism from subscribersSince, Crunchyroll is concerned with absorbing other platforms and making its catalog broader, but it is not interested in improving its service. Let's remember the premieres of important anime —Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer—, the platform fell because it could not sustain the flow of subscribers.

Users expecting deliveries in places like the United States also complain about the terrible quality in that area. However, it seems that the CEO has very specific current concerns that are not covered by these fans' allegations.

However, the only thing left is to see the next steps that Crunchyroll takes and witness if it will become the anime monopoly in the West.

How much does a Crunchyroll subscription cost?

There are different ways to pay for your Cruchyroll membership. which, however, also has a free mode in which you can watch anime titles with ads and after the episodes premiere.

Paid platform memberships have the following prices in dollars:

Fan: 7.99 USD per month — No ads, simulcast of chapters and suitable for a screen.

Mega Fan: 9.99 USD per month — No ads, simulcast of chapters and suitable for four screens simultaneous, offline playback.

simultaneous, offline playback. Ultimate Fan: 14.99 USD per month — No ads, simulcast of chapters and suitable for six screens.

Crunchyroll has an annual mode for each mode.

