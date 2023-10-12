The anime platform called Crunchyroll has been in trouble in recent days, since it was reported that they somehow took the information of their subscribers and then sold it to other companies without the owner’s consent. This has become a class action lawsuit by people, and therefore, the company will have to make monetary compensation.

As mentioned, a group of selected users will be the ones who receive that money back in case their accounts have been compromised in some way, but it does not apply to all regions of the world. Specifically, it speaks of United Statess, since it was the site where the most data was handled and therefore, where the information was transferred to the most companies.

If the person is a resident of the region and has a user account in Crunchyroll which was recorded between September 8, 2020 and September 20, 2023, it is possible that you will be compensated in the amount of no more and no less than 30 dollars for the possible use of the data. This can happen even if the person did not use the membership that much, the only thing that should have happened is the registration action.

To avoid getting into even more legal problems, the owner of the platform, sony, has decided that they will accept the lawsuit from the clients, since the matter can escalate to situations where you can lose even more money. So, if in the following days you receive money from this company, it may be due to this problem of distribution of personal information.

Via: Yahoo News

Editor’s note: It seems that this mess has become bigger than necessary, but having $30 in compensation may be cheaper for Sony, as it could escalate to a lawsuit for even greater expenses.