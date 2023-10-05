













Crunchyroll confirms that it will have the second season of Captain Tsubasa









However, that is in relation to Japan’s television and video services. According to what has been revealed, the broadcast handles simulcast or almost simultaneous transmission and the episodes will come out every Sunday.

The plot of the second season of Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc is about the International Junior Youth Tournament, for which Japan selects players from two special teams.

We are referring to Nankatsu Middle School and Toho Academy Middle School, and those who end up chosen are Tsubasa, Taro, Genzo, Kojiro and Ken.

Along with other great promises of Japanese football, they travel to Paris to face the best players in the world.

Fountain: Studio KAI.

In is the second season of Captain Tsubasa who will measure forces with the youth teams of Germany, France, Argentina and other soccer powers.

This is one of the best parts of Yōichi Takahashi’s manga and many fans hope that the new animation house in charge does a good job.

It should be noted that David Production, the studio of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, no longer participates. Now it is a work on behalf of Studio KAI.

Soccer Sundays? ⚽️ Captain Tsubasa Season 2, Junior Youth Arc is coming to Crunchyroll! The first episode is now available 🔥 pic.twitter.com/clRattNRzb — Crunchyroll.es ✨ (@crunchyroll_es) October 1, 2023

Captain Tsubasa Season 2 is not confirmed for Latam

An unfortunate detail about the announcement of the second season of Captain Tsubasa is that Latin America will not be available, at least initially.

In reality, Crunchyroll’s announcement is only in relation to its broadcast in Europe and North Africa. In this case, it is not the fault of this video service that the anime is not available from the beginning in Latin America.

This has to do with the company that licenses this animation. In this case we are referring to VIZ Media, which is the company that has the rights to the series, as well as others from Shueisha.

Apart from Captain Tsubasa We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

