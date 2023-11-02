













Crunchyroll confirms that it will have the end of Attack on Titan









Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 It will officially arrive on Crunchyroll this November 4, 2023. The territories in which you will have the distribution license are the following: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, Middle East, CIS and Southeast Asia.

However, the broadcast time has not been announced. Crunchyroll does not have a release time for the premiere of the final chapter of Attack on Titan, at least for now.

On the other hand, they announced the dubs of the final chapter that will be available in English, German, Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese, although also without a release date.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Let us remember that, after finishing the broadcast of the final chapter of Attack on Titan in Japan, The After-Party event will begin, which will be an online dynamic for everyone. The event was announced on Twitter and will run from November 5 to 8, 2023.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan?

We are a couple of days away from the end of Attack on Titan and you can still binge-watch the various parts of the final season to refresh the narrative and enjoy the end of the epic titan saga even more.

All chapters are available on the Crunchyroll platform and are dubbed into Latin American Spanish. On the other hand, the license of the manga into Spanish is in charge of Panini, which has the 34 volumes that compile the installment.

