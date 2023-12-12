













The first is an isekai type series, that is, it takes place in a world different from ours where the protagonist is reincarnated as a goblin, and the second belongs to the romance genre.

In the latter, a girl is rescued by a vampire and disguised as a man ends up living in a bedroom.

Only this place is full of other elegant and very attractive vampires. Re:Monster will be available on Crunchyroll in April 2024 and can be viewed in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Regarding the anime of Vampire Dormitory For now it does not have a release date or window. It will be available in the same countries and regions apart from India. What about the other premieres?

An Archdemon's Dilemma – How to Love Your Elf Bride It is the love story between an elf and an 'evil' sorcerer.

This anime can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS but it does not have a release month.

Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers It also does not have an exit window but repeats the same areas. It's another isekai of a merchant who gains great power.

But that is only achieved when it reaches Level 2. Quality Assurance in Another Worldwhich will be available in the same countries and regions on Crunchyroll, is a journey into a fantasy world that carries several surprises.

Tadaima, Okaerianother release next year, is the story of a pair of husbands and their adopted son, and The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magiccoming out in January 2024, is an isekai with healing magic used in the 'wrong' way.

So much Tadaima, Okaeri as The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic They will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

