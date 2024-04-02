













Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia, like the previous six, will be available on Crunchyroll. That's what the company confirmed and that will be as of 5:30 a.m. EDT on May 4, 2024.

That would be at 3:30 am according to central Mexico time. This platform will be available worldwide with the exception of Japan and the rest of Asia. But before that it will have four compilation episodes.

The episodes mentioned above will summarize everything that has happened in the anime before Season 7 of My Hero Academia and will begin broadcasting on April 6 of the current year.

The broadcast of these summaries will end on April 27 to have everything ready for the new ones. But Crunchyroll also announced that in addition to the Japanese episodes it will have dubbing in English, Latin Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and more.

Fountain: Bones.

It will also have dubbing in French, German and Italian. Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia It is one of the most anticipated releases of spring this year.

When the sixth installment ended on March 25, 2023, confirmation came that there will be a seventh. Currently an eighth has yet to be confirmed but this will depend on how far Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of the series, is left to move forward with the final stretch.

Deku and his friends are back, and things are about to get even crazier. 💥 My Hero Academia Season 7 begins May 4 on Crunchyroll. PLUS: Catch four special event episodes recapping the entire anime so far when My Hero Academia: Memories begins April 6. @MHAOfficial ✨ READ:… pic.twitter.com/BvE1kxHtHx — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) April 2, 2024

Regarding Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia Not all the new voice actors and actresses who will be part of the cast are yet known. The only name confirmed so far is Romi Park, who voices the Star and Stripe heroine.

Another detail that is already known is that the singer TK from Ling Tosite Sigure is the one who performs the new opening theme, which is 'Tatagame'. There is no news about the ending song.

