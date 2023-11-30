













Crunchyroll confirms at CCXP 2023 the new series it will have during 2024









The first thing you should know is that Crunchyroll confirmed several expected series that will be released throughout 2024:

AstroNote – April 2024 – Takumi is a chef who has just lost his job and gets a job at a boarding house called Astro-sou. At first he is not excited about the proposal, until he meets a girl named Mira, who turns out not to be from this planet.

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy – (Season 2) – January 2024 – Humanity is saved after Makoto Misumi defeats Mitsurugi and Sofia Bulga. Now, Makoto continues his journey to expand his community of outcasts and connect with humans, but a storm is brewing. Will he survive?

Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside – Season 2 – January 2024 – A once great hero now lives a quiet life. Red, excluded from his adventuring party, spends his days running an apothecary shop. He lives with his lifelong love, Princess Rit, and his sister, Ruti.

Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp – January 2024 – As a doctor, Aoi Takamoto makes up for the sins of a past life as the evil Princess Elise and dedicates her life to saving people. But a fatal accident interrupts her atonement and she suddenly returns to her previous life, ten years before her death! Will his knowledge of her and her medical brilliance help her change her past and heal an ailing empire, or is fate doomed to repeat itself?

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord – January 2024 – This college student just wants a quiet life. So when she’s reborn as Yumiella, the hidden villainess of an otome role-playing game, she’s not exactly thrilled. Longing for peace, she abandons her evil duties to live a more discreet life. Until her gamer side kicks in and she accidentally reaches level 99! Now, everyone suspects that she is the infamous Demon King. What future awaits her now?

