Crunchyroll, before the winter 2023 anime season begins, decided to share its list of premieres, among which some are already confirmed with dubbing in Latin Spanish.

Usually the company usually waits to see the success of some series before taking this step. So you must be very confident in how well they will be received. Especially the ones that are sequels to past successes.

In general, dubbing in Latin Spanish is not handled by Crunchyroll with the simulcast or simultaneous transmission, so it will only be a matter of being patient with the winter premieres.

But it won’t take long for them to be available. The process would be faster if this video-on-demand service had the series to work with beforehand. But that is not possible, since these anime are broadcast on Japanese television channels.

Among the anime confirmed by Crunchyroll for this winter 2023 are TRIGUN STAMPEDEthe second seasons of Vinland Saga, BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Y Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro.

The same can be said of the fourth installment of bungo stray dogs as well as new proposals such as Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, Buddy Daddies, Lee’s Detective Agency and more.

Which Crunchyroll anime will have a Latin dubbing in winter 2023?

The following is a list of the anime known so far that will have Latin Spanish dubbing through Crunchyroll in the winter 2023 season. Some of them are new seasons and others are fresh and innovative proposals:

bungo stray dogs Season 4

STUDIO: Bones.

Release date: January 4.

The fourth installment of the adventures of the Armed Detective Agency, which now faces a new challenge in the form of the group known as Perros de Presa.

It is one of the exclusive series of Bones and that continues to stand out for its high quality of animation, level of action and story.

TRIGUN STAMPEDE

Studio: Orange:

Release date: January 7.

This series that will have a Latin dubbing on Crunchyroll in winter 2023 is a new adaptation of Yasuhiro Nightow’s manga.

This follows the adventures of Vash the Stampede, a highly skilled gunslinger but also a pacifist with a huge bounty on his head.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Release date: January 7.

This anime is inspired by the story of the game NieR: Automatawhere the last survivors of humanity send android soldiers, YorHa, to eliminate the robots that have invaded Earth.

The plot takes place in the year 5012. It is the story of the androids 2B and 9S, who fight for the future and face mysterious phenomena.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack

Studio: OLM

Release date: January 7.

This is another second season that will have a Latin dubbing between the winter 2023 premieres on Crunchyroll. Nagatoro is back to continue bothering his dear Senpai.

This will lead her to have more disagreements and romantic moments with her shy classmate.

VINLAND SAGA Season 2

Studio: MAPPA

Release Date: January 9

This new wave of episodes finds Thorfinn sad and defeated after the man he swore to kill to avenge his father was killed by others.

So he lost his purpose in life and now he must get used to living in a new and unknown land for him.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac season 3

Studio: Toei Animation.

Release Date: Pending.

In this adaptation of the adventures of Seiya and the other Knights of the Zodiac, they must now face the challenge of overcoming the Twelve Houses of the Sanctuary.

Only in this way will they be able to reach the Patriarch’s chambers in order to save the life of the goddess Athena. The advance in this note is from the second season.

As we mentioned before, it is possible that this winter 2023 anime list with Latin dub on Crunchyroll will increase. It’s just a matter of keeping an eye out.

In addition to Crunchyroll we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.